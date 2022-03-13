Is negativity sabotaging weight loss success?

“What does it look like to love my body?“ Since many people express their love for their significant others this month, aren’t our bodies important enough to care for too? No matter how much time we spend with our spouse or significant other, we spend way more time in our bodies.

We live in our skin way longer than the time we spend with others who can get under our skin! Face it, no matter how much you love someone, they can still do things that push your buttons and ruffle your feathers. A time out from being with them constantly helps refresh the relationship and strengthen your bond. The same time out is needed when it comes to our bodies, except instead of being physically absent, it’s a mental timeout.

Giving our minds a break will help us stay mentally and emotionally healthier, which empowers us to stay physically healthy. In other words, it’s all in head! What, when and how much we eat starts with our thoughts before it materialises into action. I encourage us all to start thinking about what we’re thinking.

Most of us try to lose weight while in the worst state of mind: Wanting to “fix” ourselves. We jump into diets and exercise plans when dismayed or disgusted with ourselves, all the while calling ourselves fat and feeling unworthy. These negative thoughts are destructive. In fact, research shows that the more dissatisfied people are with their bodies, the more likely they are to avoid exercise.

Positive thoughts lead to good choices, leading to better actions that progress into great habits. It’s easy to start a bad habit, but it’s just as easy to fix our mind on good thoughts that produce good habits. Start with your thoughts. For example, think of healthy choices as a way of practising self-care. Food is not a reward and exercise is not a punishment. They are both ways of caring for our bodies and helping us feel our best.

Replace the stinky thinking with wholesome thoughts and watch your body follow!

