Nissan Altima 2.5 SV: Sporting take on a mid-size saloon mainstay

First introduced in 2013 and now thoroughly redesigned and enhanced for 2016, the new Nissan Altima, brings an assertive new corporate design language to the brand’s bread and butter large saloon. Chunky, sharp, edgy and decidedly aggressive, the new Altima adds a sense of drama to an otherwise conservative car segment, in which it has consistently been among the top players regionally.

To match its overtly sporty new aesthetic, the new Altima receives various chassis improvements, tweaks and revisions to improve ride quality and handling ability. Meanwhile, improved equipment levels include a more advanced driving assistance and safety technology suite, optionally including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Intelligent Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems, depending on model.

Decidedly assertive

Complex and busy but distinctly assertive, the Nissan Altima’s new Energetic Flow design language features an aggressive new V-Motion grille corporate face — similar to the Nissan Maxima and GT-R — and narrow inwardly angled boomerang-like headlights stretched back but with a sharp peak rising midway. Meanwhile, the use of active grille shutters, underfloor covers and rakishly descending roofline help achieve low CD0.26 aerodynamics at best for the new Altima.

All-new in design forward of the A-pillars, the Altima features deeper more sculpted air intakes, sharper lower lip and more ridged, chiselled, wavy and angular surfacing, which create a more palpable sense of tension and forward movement. More subtly redesigned at the rear, the new Altima re-sculpted bumper features a dark lower element creating a more urgent demeanour and accentuating its high, short rear deck and built-in spoiler.

Smooth delivery

Available with a choice of either naturally aspirated 2.5-litre 4-cylinder or 3.5-litre V6-cylinder engines in the Middle East, the entry-level Altima’s otherwise familiar engine now develops 182BHP at 6000rpm and 180lb/ft at 4000rpm in a linear and progressive fashion. Smooth and eager, with a long stroke under-square design, the Altima’s 2.5-litre engine is responsive off-the-line, and comfortably flexible on the move when overtaking or driving on inclines.

Driving front wheels via a smoothly efficient continually variable transmission (CVT) using pulleys rather than cogs, the Altima 2.5 returns 7.58l/100km fuel efficiency, combined. Refined, willing and with good throttle control, its engine is well-suited to CVT transmission, which is now retuned to behave more similar to an automatic gearbox, with less feeling of elasticity through ratios and better definition for pre-set simulated speeds when using manual shift mode.

Tidy and supple

With familiar MacPherson strut front and independent multi-link rear suspension — with front and rear anti-roll bars — set-up featuring revised dampers, bushes and geometry, the new Altima’s chassis benefits from enhance ride comfort and handling agility, stability and control, while equal length half-shafts reduce torque steer. Delivering supple, refined and comfortable ride quality, and stable, settled and reassuring highway cruising during test drive in Dubai, the Altima 2.5 demonstrated good body control albeit with slight lean through corners.

More agile than expected for its mid-size front-drive saloon segment, the Altima 2.5’s lighter front weighting allowed for noticeably tidier and eager turn-in than its 3.5-litre V6 sister model, standard brake-based torque vectoring Active Understeer Control aids cornering agility and manoeuvrability. Relatively modest width 215/55R17 tyres provide decent grip, comfort and steering feel, while ABS brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution and electronic stability and traction control systems are standard equipment.

Comfortable cabin

During a short test drive opportunity on mostly smooth and straight Dubai roads, there was little chance to push the Altima to its dynamic limits, but its retuned power-assisted steering is quick and precise, with somewhat enhanced road feel. And though noticeably improved, a more thorough test drive would have been welcome to evaluate the re-worked transmission through demanding manoeuvres where responsive, swiftly successive and committed pre-set ratio changes would be required.

Refined for noise, vibration and harshness and comfortable with spacious and well-adjustable seating inside, the new Altima features user-friendly controls including a 7-inch touchscreen and a generous 517-litre boot. Tastefully design with choice of beige or charcoal leather or cloth, the darker cloth trim as tested seemed elegantly business-like. Benefitting from improved infotainment systems, the Altima features smartphone integration, mobile apps, text message assistance, voice recognition and additional optional smartphone accessible features.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2.5-litre, transverse 4 cylinders

Bore x stroke: 89 x 100mm

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, variable timing

Compression ratio: 10:1

Rev limit: 6,200rpm

Gearbox: Continuously variable transmission, simulated 7-speed auto, FWD

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 182 (184.5) 135.7] @6,000rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 180 (244) @4,000rpm

0-97km/h: 8.2-seconds (est.)

Fuel consumption, city/highway/combined: 8.71-/6.03-/7.58-litres/100km* *US EPA

Fuel capacity: 68 litres

Length: 4,879mm

Width: 1,830mm

Height: 1,471mm

Wheelbase: 2,776mm

Track: 1,585mm

Aerodynamic drag co-efficient: 0.26

Headroom, F/R: 1,016/942mm

Legroom, F/R: 1,143/916mm

Hip room, F/R: 1,371/1323mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1,432/1,432mm

Boot volume: 517 litres

Kerb weight: 1,440kg

Weight distribution, (%) F/R: 60/40

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/multi-link

Steering: Power-assisted, rack & pinion

Turning circle: 11.4 metres

Lock-to-lock: 2.8 turns

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs, 297 x 26mm/discs, 292 x 9mm

Tyres: 215/55R17