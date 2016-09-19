You are here
Nissan Altima 2.5 SV: Sporting take on a mid-size saloon mainstay
By Ghaith Madadha - Sep 19,2016 - Last updated at Sep 19,2016
Photo courtesy of Nissan
First introduced in 2013 and now thoroughly redesigned and enhanced for 2016, the new Nissan Altima, brings an assertive new corporate design language to the brand’s bread and butter large saloon. Chunky, sharp, edgy and decidedly aggressive, the new Altima adds a sense of drama to an otherwise conservative car segment, in which it has consistently been among the top players regionally.
To match its overtly sporty new aesthetic, the new Altima receives various chassis improvements, tweaks and revisions to improve ride quality and handling ability. Meanwhile, improved equipment levels include a more advanced driving assistance and safety technology suite, optionally including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Intelligent Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems, depending on model.
Decidedly assertive
Complex and busy but distinctly assertive, the Nissan Altima’s new Energetic Flow design language features an aggressive new V-Motion grille corporate face — similar to the Nissan Maxima and GT-R — and narrow inwardly angled boomerang-like headlights stretched back but with a sharp peak rising midway. Meanwhile, the use of active grille shutters, underfloor covers and rakishly descending roofline help achieve low CD0.26 aerodynamics at best for the new Altima.
All-new in design forward of the A-pillars, the Altima features deeper more sculpted air intakes, sharper lower lip and more ridged, chiselled, wavy and angular surfacing, which create a more palpable sense of tension and forward movement. More subtly redesigned at the rear, the new Altima re-sculpted bumper features a dark lower element creating a more urgent demeanour and accentuating its high, short rear deck and built-in spoiler.
Smooth delivery
Available with a choice of either naturally aspirated 2.5-litre 4-cylinder or 3.5-litre V6-cylinder engines in the Middle East, the entry-level Altima’s otherwise familiar engine now develops 182BHP at 6000rpm and 180lb/ft at 4000rpm in a linear and progressive fashion. Smooth and eager, with a long stroke under-square design, the Altima’s 2.5-litre engine is responsive off-the-line, and comfortably flexible on the move when overtaking or driving on inclines.
Driving front wheels via a smoothly efficient continually variable transmission (CVT) using pulleys rather than cogs, the Altima 2.5 returns 7.58l/100km fuel efficiency, combined. Refined, willing and with good throttle control, its engine is well-suited to CVT transmission, which is now retuned to behave more similar to an automatic gearbox, with less feeling of elasticity through ratios and better definition for pre-set simulated speeds when using manual shift mode.
Tidy and supple
With familiar MacPherson strut front and independent multi-link rear suspension — with front and rear anti-roll bars — set-up featuring revised dampers, bushes and geometry, the new Altima’s chassis benefits from enhance ride comfort and handling agility, stability and control, while equal length half-shafts reduce torque steer. Delivering supple, refined and comfortable ride quality, and stable, settled and reassuring highway cruising during test drive in Dubai, the Altima 2.5 demonstrated good body control albeit with slight lean through corners.
More agile than expected for its mid-size front-drive saloon segment, the Altima 2.5’s lighter front weighting allowed for noticeably tidier and eager turn-in than its 3.5-litre V6 sister model, standard brake-based torque vectoring Active Understeer Control aids cornering agility and manoeuvrability. Relatively modest width 215/55R17 tyres provide decent grip, comfort and steering feel, while ABS brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution and electronic stability and traction control systems are standard equipment.
Comfortable cabin
During a short test drive opportunity on mostly smooth and straight Dubai roads, there was little chance to push the Altima to its dynamic limits, but its retuned power-assisted steering is quick and precise, with somewhat enhanced road feel. And though noticeably improved, a more thorough test drive would have been welcome to evaluate the re-worked transmission through demanding manoeuvres where responsive, swiftly successive and committed pre-set ratio changes would be required.
Refined for noise, vibration and harshness and comfortable with spacious and well-adjustable seating inside, the new Altima features user-friendly controls including a 7-inch touchscreen and a generous 517-litre boot. Tastefully design with choice of beige or charcoal leather or cloth, the darker cloth trim as tested seemed elegantly business-like. Benefitting from improved infotainment systems, the Altima features smartphone integration, mobile apps, text message assistance, voice recognition and additional optional smartphone accessible features.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Engine: 2.5-litre, transverse 4 cylinders
Bore x stroke: 89 x 100mm
Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, variable timing
Compression ratio: 10:1
Rev limit: 6,200rpm
Gearbox: Continuously variable transmission, simulated 7-speed auto, FWD
Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 182 (184.5) 135.7] @6,000rpm
Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 180 (244) @4,000rpm
0-97km/h: 8.2-seconds (est.)
Fuel consumption, city/highway/combined: 8.71-/6.03-/7.58-litres/100km* *US EPA
Fuel capacity: 68 litres
Length: 4,879mm
Width: 1,830mm
Height: 1,471mm
Wheelbase: 2,776mm
Track: 1,585mm
Aerodynamic drag co-efficient: 0.26
Headroom, F/R: 1,016/942mm
Legroom, F/R: 1,143/916mm
Hip room, F/R: 1,371/1323mm
Shoulder room, F/R: 1,432/1,432mm
Boot volume: 517 litres
Kerb weight: 1,440kg
Weight distribution, (%) F/R: 60/40
Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/multi-link
Steering: Power-assisted, rack & pinion
Turning circle: 11.4 metres
Lock-to-lock: 2.8 turns
Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs, 297 x 26mm/discs, 292 x 9mm
Tyres: 215/55R17
