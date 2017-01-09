Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech 130 S&S: Frugal and feisty

Launched globally late last year as a 2017 model and soon due in Jordanian showrooms, the new second generation Peugeot 3008 compact crossover SUV — or CUV — is part of the French automaker’s aggressive move into the ever-popular segment and marks a distinctly more premium-inspired approach. Promising to become a popular seller, the new 3008 more neatly slots into the compact CUV segment and sheds its predecessor’s MPV-like influences. Entry level of two petrol engine options at launch, the 3008 PureTech 130 S&S compact turbocharged 3-cylinder engine proves frugal but feisty.

Pouncing posture

A well-pitched and compact package that is practical and spacious, manoeuvrable and agile, and stylishly up-market yet expected to be reasonably priced, Peugeot has a potential hit on its hands. Expressively stylised and feisty in appearance as well, the 3008’s fresh design has the sense of futuristic glamour worthy of a motor show concept. Complex and charismatic with chunky, sharp, jutting and defined lines, and surfacing and pinched flanks, the 3008 also distinctively features blacked out pillars for a flowing “floating roofline” silhouette not too dissimilar to a Range Rover Evoque.

Assertive in demeanour and evocative in detail, the 3008 more openly references to brand’s iconic lion emblem than previous models, with its distinct new fascia. Browed and moody, the 3008’s headlight cluster feature claw-like surfacing seemingly cutting through and extending to frame its lower intake, while high-set rear LED lights similarly feature a three-claw motif. Pert and seemingly ready to pounce, the 3008’s urgent posture is complemented by its aggressively sporty scalloped, ridged and clamshell bonnet and weaving chequered grille, while lower black cladding and a metallic front lip lends it a rugged SUV aesthetic.

Perky PureTech

Perky, torquey and efficient, the entry-level 3008’s turbocharged direct injection 1.2-litre 3-cylinder PureTech engine develops 128BHP at 5,500rpm and 169lb/ft torque throughout 1,750-3,500rpm, yet with small displacement and stop/start system, returns fuel-sipping 5l/100km fuel consumption and low 115g/km CO2 emissions figures on the combined cycle. Driving the front wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox as test — or optionally with an automatic — the 3008 PureTech powers through the 0-100km/h benchmark in 10.6 seconds and onto a 188km/h top speed, while eager mid-range flexibility allows for 10.6 second 80-120km/h on-the-move acceleration in fifth gear.

As smooth and refined as three-cylinder engines get, the PureTech features a balancer shaft to minimise the inherent vibrations of its three-cylinder configuration. Delivery is eager and intense for its size, with a brief moment of inertia at idle before its turbo spools up and yields a broad, rich and flexible mid-range. Eager to be wrung right to its redline, power wells up a distinct but muted three-pot growl, letting up just after lift-off on the over-run. With precise shifts clicking into place with gentle movements and intuitive clutch travel, the PureTech engine is well suited for a manual gearbox.

Agile and alert

Brisk, fun and eager to be driven flat-out to exploit its “just right” power and torque using its manual gearbox for more driver involvement, the PureTech 130 is the lightest, nimblest and most agile model in the 3008 line-up. Shedding 100kg over its predecessor across the range owing to a new EMP2 platform with aluminium front wings and lightweight tailgate, the PureTech, however, weighs in at just 1,254kg, with most of the weight saving at the front owing to its smaller engine. Consequently, the 3008 PureTech is crisper, tidier, dartier and more eager turning in and weaving through narrow switchbacks.

Offered only with front-wheel drive — without heavy and costly four-wheel drive unnecessary for the compact CUV segment — the 3008 is consequently lighter, more alert, engaging, fluent and with more intuitive chassis and handling control. Meanwhile, the PureTech model’s slimmer 205/55R19 tyres lend its steering a greater degree of road feel and benefits fuel efficiency. Stable and refined at speed the 3008 pitches slightly over crests but settles with buttoned-down rebound control, while ride quality is smooth and forgiving. Agile through corners with good body control and little lean, the 3008’s tyres and chassis have the right compromise between outright grip and chassis adjustability.

Stylish and spacious

Well-finished, stylish, ergonomic, spacious and with a long standard and optional features list including convenience and driver aid features, the 3008’s refined cabin has a distinctly premium ambiance well worthy of more luxuriously positioned brands. Driven with smart fabric upholstery in PureTech guise, the 3008’s cabin can also be optionally specified with real optional oak trim and leather seats, while other optional features include scented air circulation, high quality sound system and massaging seats. Meanwhile, front seating is well adjustable and supportive and rear seating and access are genuinely and comfortably accommodating even for larger passengers.

With a higher seating position and flat top and bottom steering wheel, the 3008 is the best application to date of Peugeot’s contemporary cabin configuration of positioning the instrument panel above the steering, and provides clear views of the road ahead and of the 3008’s advanced and configurable digital i-Cockpit instrument panel. Meanwhile, the 3008’s user-friendly centre-mounted and driver-angled tablet-style infotainment screen provides access to most functions and reduces button count for a clean uncluttered design. Additionally, and in lieu of four-wheel drive, the 3008 can be optioned with brake and traction control-based electronic off-road assistance systems.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.2-litre, turbocharged, transverse 3 cylinders

Bore x stroke: 75 x 90.5mm

Valve-train: 12-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

0-100km/h: 10.6 seconds

80-120km/h (5th gear): 10.6 seconds

0-1000-metres: 31.9 seconds

Maximum speed: 188km/h

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 128 (130) [96] @5,500rpm

Specific power: 106.7BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 102BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 169 (230) @1,750-5,500rpm

Specific torque: 191.8Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 183.4Nm/tonne

Fuel consumption, urban/extra-urban/combined: 6.2-/4.8-/5 litres/100km

CO2emissions, combined: 115g/km

Fuel tank: 53 litres

Length: 4,447mm

Width: 1,841mm

Height: 1,615mm

Wheelbase: 2,675mm

Track, F/R: 1,601/1,610mm

Overhang, F/R: 923/849mm

Ground clearance: 219mm

Approach/departure angles: 20°/29°

Boot capacity, min/max: 591-/1580 litres

Headroom, F/R: 915/912mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1493/1484mm

Kerb weight: 1,254kg

Tyres: 205/55R19