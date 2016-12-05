Peugeot 308 GT Line: Distinctly French charisma

With a distinctly French character bringing both comfortable ride qualities and engaging driving dynamics, the 308 GT Line is well pitched as a midway point in Peugeot’s Volkwagen Golf and Ford Focus fighting 308 model line. Sitting between garden variety versions of the 308 family hatchback and its more potent entry-level GT hot hatch and high performance and GTI incarnations, the GT Line could perhaps be best described as a more affordable and practical warm hatch, which gives a good taste of the 308’s more exotic potential.

A styling pack that adds a sportier flavour — inside and out — to more accessible and economical turbo-diesel and turbocharged petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder PureTech Peugeot 308 models in European markets, the GT Line, however, receives perkier propulsion for Middle East markets. Powered by more efficient and detuned version of the same engine powering 177BHP and 202BHP GT and 246BHP and 266BHP GTI models, Peugeot’s turbocharged 1.6-litre 4-cylinder develops 163BHP, in THP165 specification, for the Middle East market 308 GT Line.

Sculpted and sporty styling

Stylishly designed with a distinctly classy air and up-market feel, the Peugeot 308 is a more tightly penned and elegantly flowing hatchback, with a refined demeanour yet athletic posture. A smaller and more restrained chrome-ringed grille that is currently fashionable among many car manufacturers, is, however, complemented by a larger and wider lower bumper intake segment, while its headlights feature a claw-like kink at the bottom and a LED strip at the top that trails off to a ridged shoulder line running along the 308’s length.

Sculpted with concave and convex surfacing at the bonnet and flanks, the 308’s rear wheel arches are emphasised and discretely bulging, while the GT Line model features sharper, lower and more prominent sills, larger two-tone alloy wheels with 225/45R17 rubber and a smattering of “GT Line” badges to lend a more assertive and grounded look. At the rear, GT Line models also feature a blacked out diffuser style lower bumper segment, dual chrome ringed bumper integrated exhaust tips and two-tone tailgate spoiler for a sportier more urgent appearance.

Flexible delivery

Subtly muscular and happy to push to its rev limit, the 308 GT Line is, however, most comfortable riding a plentiful mid-range sweet spot as it adroitly powers through a series of snaking switchbacks. Its turbocharged 1.6-litre THP165 engine spools up quickly, and is responsive, with little by way of turbo lag from idling. Developing 177lb from as little as 1,400rpm with a broad and muscularly responsive mid-range band, the GT Line is confidently responsive and flexible and versatile when overtaking on motorways or climbing steep winding inclines.

Riding a wave of rich mid-range torque as it gathers pace and smoothly builds up revs, the GT Line’s power peaks at a healthy 163BHP at 5,500rpm, which with an estimated weight of 1225kg, allows for brisk 0-100km/h acceleration estimated at below 8.5 seconds and top speed comfortably above 200km/h. Driving the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox, shifts are well-judged for smoothness and speed, manual “tiptronic” mode upshifts actuated — like in BMW or Mini — by pulling the gear lever rather than pushing.

Reassuring yet agile

Alert yet forgiving and comfortable yet controlled the 308 GT Line takes road imperfections with fluency and aplomb. Soft-edged compared to a full hot hatch, the GT Line is nevertheless precise, responsive and intuitive, with its tyres delivering a good compromise of road feel, grip and comfort, and is particularly supple when taking bumps and cracks at a slight angle. Smooth and stable at speed without being distant or unconnected, the GT Line pitches up slightly when taking peaks and crests briskly, but is reassuringly settled and buttoned down on rebound.

Like its well-judged vertical control, the GT Line’s lateral control is similarly designed for both comfort and poise, with slight body lean yet overall composure. Brisk and agile cross country the GT Line negotiates imperfectly paved countryside switchbacks with easily exploitable power and fluency, control and finesse from its sweet and engaging chassis. With quick and precise steering with decent levels of road feel, the GT Line turns tidy and alert into corners, and responds well to tight initial turn-in. Meanwhile, a tight turning circle makes it manoeuvrable in the city.

Classy and sporty

Turning in early and hugging the apex through tight corners, the 308’s front wheels dig in hard while weight shifts to the outside at the rear to tighten its line before pouncing out. Well-compromised between reassuring and playful, the 308 is slightly biased for the former, but a quick dab of the mid-corner braking can persuade it to fling its weight outwards to further tighten a cornering line. Meanwhile, electronic stability control is effective and largely nonintrusive — especially in “off” position, where it remains active but initially less interventionist.

A classy and refined place, the GT Line’s cabin features clear layouts with an elegantly minimalist centre console, good quality fit, finish, fabrics and textures. Visibility is generally good, but in tight parking spaces, a reversing camera and sensors help one better judge its position, given the 308’s bulging body surfacing. Featuring red stitching, thick flat-bottom steering wheel and aluminium pedals, the GT Line is distinctly more up market and sporty, while a panoramic glass roof creates and airy ambiance.

Driving position is well adjustable, comfortable and supportive while one peers at the instrument panel above the steering. Meanwhile, boot space is decent and rear seat space decent. Equipment levels are good, and include six airbags, multi-function steering controls and USB-enabled infotainment system with good speaker sound quality and clarity.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.6-litre, turbocharged, transverse 4 cylinders

Bore x stroke: 77 x 85.8mm

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 6-speed auto, front-wheel drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 163 (165) [121] @5,500rpm

Specific power: 102BHP/litre

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 177 (240) @1,400rpm

Specific torque: 150.2Nm/litre

0-100km/h: under 8.5 seconds (est.)

Fuel tank: 53 litres

Length: 4,253mm

Width: 1,804mm

Height: 1,457mm

Wheelbase: 2,620mm

Track, F/R: 1,559/1,553mm

Overhang, F/R: 863/770mm

Headroom, F/R: 895/874mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1,395/1,365mm

Boot capacity: 470 litres

Kerb weight: 1,225kg (est.)

Steering: Electric-assisted rack and pinion

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/torsion bar

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/discs

Tyres, F/R: 225/45R17

Price, on-the-road: JD24,500 (as tested)