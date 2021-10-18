Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GLX (auto): Small, spacious seven seater

Slightly larger than its predecessor, the Suzuki Ertiga arguably went up a segment from “mini” to “compact” MultiPurpose Vehicle (MPV) when launched in its second generation in 2018. Produced by the small car specialist Japanese manufacturer in India and Indonesia, the Ertiga is a pitch perfect product for many developing markets.

Well-packaged and spacious in a compact frame, it is an economical and affordable seven-seat solution with decent equipment levels and driving dynamics, ideal for larger families on a budget.

Contemporary and comfortable

One of the larger vehicles built on the versatile HEARTECT platform that underpins many Suzuki products including sub-compacts and even micro Japanese market “kei” cars, the Ertiga is a more practical and mature proposition than the car it replaces.

Riding on the same length wheelbase, the current Ertiga is nevertheless noticeably longer and wider — and slightly taller — to make it a more comfortable seven-seat daily drive proposition. Meanwhile, its generous 180mm ground clearance is especially useful for less than perfect road surfacing and conditions.

Firmly positioned as an MPV, the Ertiga’s generous ground clearance, assertive bumper treatment and high bonnet line are all design details inspired by the ever more popular crossover SUV segment. Featuring contemporary design elements including big, deep and bulging lower foglight housings, moderately browed, squinting headlights, descending and semi-floating roofline and prominently creased surfacing and character lines, the Ertiga’s height is, however, primarily dedicated to cabin space rather than ride height, and allows for long rear doors for easy rear access.

Eager delivery

A compact and economical seven-seater, the Ertiga is meanwhile powered by Suzuki’s familiar naturally-aspirated, transversely-mounted 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine, driving the front wheels through a smooth 4-speed automatic gearbox. Developing 103BHP at 6,000rpm and 102lb/ft at 4,400rpm, the Ertiga carries its lightweight 1,170kg mass through 0-100km/h at a respectably good rate, estimated at around 12-seconds and onto a 170km/h top speed. With just four ratios, its gearbox nevertheless makes good use of available output by intuitively selecting the right gear at the right moment.

Small and modest in output, the Ertiga’s engine is nevertheless well suited and effective for its task, and is even rewarding in how it does it. Eager and progressive in character, the Ertiga’s 1.5-litre engine is ever willing to rev right to it redline, accompanied by a viscerally rising yet adequately insulated snarl. A progressive engine, it allows for good throttle control to dial in exact increments of power. Meanwhile, it pulls hard at low and mid-range speed, delivering adequate on the move versatility.

Comfortable and manoeuvrable

Responsive to inputs and happy to rev from idling speed to redline, the Ertiga’s eager engine is matched by eager and nimble handling traits rarely associated with seven-seat MPVs. Not quite a hatchback in terms of handling ability or fun factor, the lightweight Ertiga is not far off, with quick and light steering, and is tidy and responsive turning into corners on a whim. Committed in its front grip, the Ertiga’s length is, however, more evident than a smaller, lower hatchback.

That said, the Ertiga is nevertheless very agile and manoeuvrable compared with near any seven-seat people carrier or crossover, with good body lean control for a tall and relatively narrow vehicle. Comfortable and refined for its price segment, the Ertiga rides over most road imperfections with a supple disposition, and dispatches bigger bumps with ease but can be slightly firm — yet never harsh — in such circumstances. Meanwhile it rides in a settled and stable fashion in town and as speed picks up.

Practical people carrier

Engineered and built for space, fuel and cost efficiency, the Ertiga is easy to manoeuvre and park. Meanwhile, relatively slim and tall 185/65R15 tyres are forgiving, affordable, durable and offer intuitive road feel, while helping reduce fuel consumption. Inside, the driver sits high with good road visibility and a sense of being at the centre of the action, as far as driving dynamics are concerned. The steering is meanwhile positioned slightly low, but there’s enough adjustability and plenty of headroom for tall, large drivers.

A spacious, practical and affordable MPV, currently available at JD16,750, the Ertiga delivers plenty of middle row head and legroom, with sliding and folding seats that provide access to a suitably useable, if not quite so spacious third row. Pleasant and user-friendly with good quality, if not luxurious, materials, surfaces and textures, the Ertiga usefully features roof level A/C vents for middle and rear occupants. Luggage capacity meanwhile expands from 153-litre, to 550- and 803-litres with third and all rows folded down, respectively.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.5-litre, transverse 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 74 x 85mm

Compression: 10.5:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, multipoint injection

Gearbox: 4-speed automatic, front-wheel-drive

Gear ratios: 1st 2.875; 2nd 1.568; 3rd 1.0; 4th 0.697

Reverse/final drive ratios: 2.3/4.375

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 103 (105) [77] @6,000rpm

Specific power: 70.45BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 88BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 102 (138) @4,400rpm

Specific torque: 94.39Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 118Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: approximately 12-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 170km/h

Fuel capacity: 45-litres

Length: 4,395mm

Width: 1,735mm

Height: 1,690mm

Wheelbase: 2,740mm

Tread, F/R: 1,510/1,540mm

Ground clearance: 180mm

Kerb weight: 1,170kg

Gross vehicle weight: 1,740kg

Doors/seats: 5/7

Luggage volume, behind 3rd/2nd/1st row: 153-/550-/803-litres

Steering: Power-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 10.4-metres

Suspension: MacPherson struts/torsion beam

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/drums

Tyres: 185/65R15

Price, JD16,750 (on the road, comprehensive insurance)

Warranty: 60,000km or 3-years