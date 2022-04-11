Suzuki Jimny: Metaphorical mountain goat among SUVs

A metaphorical mountain goat among SUVs, the Suzuki Jimny is an efficient, practical and uncomplicated vehicle that is thoroughly capable, manoeuvrable and above all else, fun! Conceptually the Jimny is something of a cross between a Lada Niva and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but has a history that stretches back even longer than both of these late 1970s arrivals. First launched in 1970, the Jimny’s basic formula and dimensions have changed little over the years, but have been honed, refined and perfected for its current, fourth generation.

Diminutive but undiluted

An affordable, easily maintained and small, serious off-roader like the Lada, the Jimny has always employed a rugged off-road oriented body-on-frame chassis and still uses a tough old-school front live-axle – like the far pricier G-Class used until its previous generation — and unlike its Russian competitor’s uni-body and independent front suspension set-up. Adopting more refined coil spring suspension since its 1998 third generation, rather than leaf springs, the fourth generation’s design has fully embraced the Jimny’s playfully rugged character since its 2018 arrival.

High-riding, narrow and upright with short overhangs and short wheelbase for excellent off-road angles and manoeuvrability along the tightest trails, the Jimny’s design is one where form clearly follows function. Qualifying for Japanese ultra small “kei” car specification without the export version’s chunkier and wider wheel-arches, the current Jimny’s grille, headlights and body are meanwhile more upright and employ straighter lines than its predecessor. Aggressively angular yet playfully diminutive, available aftermarket bodykits can even transform the Jimny’s appearance to that of a micro-scaled G-Class tribute.

Eager and efficient

Offered with a 0.65-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine for domestic ‘kei’ car service, export versions of the Jimny are, however, powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine. Positioned longitudinally and powering the rear wheels for normal balanced on-road driving, the Jimny’s perky and progressive engine develops 101BHP at 6,000rpm and 96lb/ft torque at 4,000rpm. Eager to rev and responsive to throttle input and lift-off, the Jimny’s engine may not be particularly powerful, but is fun, engaging and provides adequate power and mid-range versatility for most conditions.

Weighing just 1,135kg and with a connectedly lightweight and unfiltered driving experience, the Jimny feels reasonably paced and can accelerate through 0-100km/h in an estimated 14-sconds. But with an un-aerodynamic shape and 140km/h top speed, one needs to be more calculating when overtaking at speed, and to rev the engine hard on steeper inclines. Smooth and quick enough for daily driving, the Jimny would, however, be expected to be more engagingly rewarding with its standard 5-speed manual gearbox, rather than the featured 4-speed automatic available in Jordan.

Nimble manoeuvrability

With more aggressive gearing, and broader and closer ratios, the manual gearbox version would be expected to deliver quicker better responsiveness, flexibility and refinement. With improved acceleration at around 12-seconds, the manual gearbox would most importantly better suit the Jimny’s character as small, fun and unpretentiously agile urban and off-road runaround. That said, both versions feature lockable four-wheel-drive for off-road driving, and a low range transfer case to engage reduced ratio four-wheel-drive for the more demanding low-traction and steep incline off-road conditions.

A nimble drive with tiny dimensions, tight 9.8-metre turning circle and upright body panels and big glasshouse providing excellent visibility, the Jimny is easily manoeuvrable and accurately placed on road. Its re-circulating ball steering is well suited for off-road driving but delivers decent road feel as mated to comparatively slim but comfortably absorbent 195/80R15 tyres. Turn-in is nippy and eager, while tight corners are dispatched with agility. Leaning slightly through corners, the Jimny is better controlled than its dimensions and generous 210mm ground generous clearance would suggest.

Up-beat character

Dispatching lumps, bumps and potholes with effortless ease, the Jimny’s short wheelbase and live axle suspension can make it slightly bouncy as each side responds to vertical travel on the opposite side. However, this not a particularly pronounced effect, especially as tempered with more refined coil springs. That said, the payoff being such a set-up allows for excellent off-road wheel articulation and wheel contact with the ground. Meanwhile, excellent 37° approach, 28° break-over and 49° departure angles are complemented by an electronic selective braking traction system.

Narrow but tall, the Jimny’s cabin features good front headroom and adequate, if not generous space for two rear passengers, while limited 85-litre luggage volume expands to 377-litres with rear seats folding. Meanwhile, its doors and side-swinging rear gate provide easy cabin access. With plenty of hard-wearing plastics, the Jimny’s up-beat, tough and utilitarian cabin features big buttons, dials and instrumentation. Better equipped with basic creature comforts than its Lada rival, the Jimny’s JD22,500 may not be high in absolute terms, but is dearer than the former’s JD12,500-14,500 pricing range.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.5-litre, in-line 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 74 x 85mm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, multi-point injection

Gearbox: 4-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive, low ratio transfer

Gear ratios: 1st 2.875:1; 2nd 1.568:1; 3rd 1:1; 4th 0.697:1

Reverse/final drive: 2.3:1/4.3:1

High/low gear ratios: 1.32:1/2.644:1

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 101 (102) [75] @6,000rpm

Specific power: 69BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 90BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 96 (130) @4,000rpm

Specific torque: 89Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 114.5Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: approximately 14-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 140km/h

Fuel consumption, combined: 6.8-litres/100km

Fuel capacity: 40-litres

Tread, F/R: 1,395/1,405mm

Approach/break-over/departure angles: 37°/28°/49°

Gross vehicle weight: 1,435kg

Steering: Power-assisted re-circulating ball

Turning circle: 9.8-metres

Suspension: Live axle, trailing arms, coil springs

Brakes, F/R: Discs/drums

Tyres: 195/80R15

Price, JD22,500