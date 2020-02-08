‘Delicate circumstances’ call for high level of Arab coordination — prime minister

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Saturday said that the recent events and the “delicate circumstances” that the Arab world is experiencing necessitate “a very high level” of coordination between Arab countries.

Razzaz made his remarks during the 30th emergency session of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) held in Amman, headed by Union President Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz voiced appreciation to the heads and representatives of 20 Arab parliaments for responding to the invitation extended by Tarawneh for the emergency session in Amman.

The prime minister lauded the final communiqué of the APU emergency session, which he said “fully reflects the feelings of every Muslim and Christian Arab, in Arab countries and the world, and everyone who wishes to see a just and comprehensive peace achieved in this region”.

The final communiqué of the emergency session refused any unjust settlement that Palestinians do not accept or that does not guarantee their historical right to a state with East Jerusalem as its capital on pre-1967 lines.