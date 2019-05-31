‘EU commends Jordan’s progress on human rights, democracy frontiers’

By JT - May 31,2019 - Last updated at May 31,2019

AMMAN — The 2018 EU Annual Report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World lauded the status of human rights in Jordan, according to State Minister for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat on Wednesday.

Jordan is committed to political reform, the rule of law and respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, she underscored.

Moreover, the minister added, the report focused on legislation that has enhanced the independence of the judiciary and empowered women, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed that the government’s priorities centre on enhancing constitutional values that include freedom of speech.

The EU report reiterated Jordan’s commitment to political reform, the rule of law and values of freedom despite economic challenges and regional instability.

It pointed out that the EU has held discussion with Jordanian authorities to affirm the importance of creating balance between local security concerns and the Kingdom’s local and international commitments to human rights.

On the freedom of expression, the report shed light on prospective amendments that will facilitate access to information, with the support of an EU-funded project.

The document pointed to improvements pertinent to women’s rights, most notably the appointment of the first woman judge at the Cassation Court, Petra reported.

According to the report, an action plan has been issued to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, the report revealed.

The aforementioned resolution stresses the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts and in peace building, and highlights the necessity of women’s involvement in promoting peace and security and enhancing their role in the decision-making process.

The report also lauded improvements to the Personal Status Law, particularly increasing the exceptional minimum age of marriage from 15 to 16, Petra reported.

The United Nations Human Rights Council’s comprehensive review, held in November of last year in Geneva, presented Jordan with the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to supporting human rights, whereby the EU and member countries had commended the Kingdom’s progress on that front.