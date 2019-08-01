‘Japan grant to enhance security measures on Aqaba border’

AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Wednesday signed an agreement with Japan to grant Jordan $15.7 million for the purpose of contributing to strengthening the security measures of Aqaba Customs Department within the economic and social development programme of the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and State Minister for Economic Affairs Mohamad Al-Ississ, Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi, and Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office in Amman Chie Miyahara, a statement from the Planning Ministry said.

Al-Ississ said that the grant proposal was made upon a request from Jordan Customs Department for the procurement and installation of X-ray inspection machines at Aqaba borders, for the purpose of contributing to strengthening the security measures of Aqaba, as well as to accelerate the movement of goods, which contributes to revitalising the economy, according to the statement.

Al-Ississ expressed gratitude for Japan’s support, stressing that Jordan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Japan and pointing out the depth and historical relations between the two countries.

For his part, Yanagi affirmed his government's commitment to continue to provide various financial and technical support programmes to Jordan in various fields of common interest, thus contributing to the development and strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

He added that Japan supports the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts in the field of economic and political reforms, praising it as a model for the region in this regard.