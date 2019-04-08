‘Jordan’s focus on stimulating economic growth through reforms’

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar on Sunday said that Jordan is expected to receive around $3 billion in foreign aid in 2019, on par with last year’s figure.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Kawar said that foreign aid this year will support the government’s response plan for hosting Syrian refugees.

“The London conference was the first step towards launching a new set of reforms, sending a message to the international community of Jordan’s keenness to achieve financial stability and decrease national debt,” Kawar stated on the sidelines of the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF).

The minister added that the aforementioned message was translated into a series of reforms executed by the government. “Today, the focus is on stimulating economic growth following a series of reformative procedures,” she added.

Kawar affirmed that “the WEF presented Jordan with the opportunity to continue promoting the Kingdom’s active sectors — those which attract investment. The promotion of Jordan’s sectors began with the London conference as a platform to promote the IT and telecommunication sector and continues today at the forum, with the promotion of the tourism sector”.