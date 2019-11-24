‘No alternative to UNRWA’s efforts besides refugee return'

AMMAN — Heads of delegations of Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees on Sunday highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah’s continual defence of the Palestinian cause and holy sites at all international events and his support to UNRWA to continue its duties towards refugees in the education and health sectors, among others.

During an Amman-held coordination meeting for host countries and the Arab League organised by the Jordanian Department of Palestinian Affairs, the delegates stressed that there is “no alternative” for UNRWA besides the return of refugees to their occupied homeland through implementing the relevant international resolutions on the return of refugees.

Delivering the Kingdom's speech, Director General of the Jordanian Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Kherfan said that Amman has never spared any effort in defending national causes, at the top of which is the Palestinian cause, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kherfan also expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the Israeli occupation’s practices and crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories and Jerusalem, as well as its attacks against Gaza and the siege that has been imposed on the enclave for more than 12 years, which has turned it into a prison.

For his part, head of the Arab League delegation Haidar Jbouri said that King Abdullah spares no international effort to defend the Palestinian cause and UNRWA, noting that the UN agency has gone through difficult financial conditions, which call for joint efforts and the support of donors.

Head of the Palestinian delegation Ahmad Abu Houli stressed that host countries, including Jordan, are “not alternative countries for Palestinians”, who insist on their right to return.