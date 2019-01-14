‘Steadfast’ positions affirmed as King meets lawmakers

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halboosi in Baghdad, as well as a number of Iraqi lawmakers representing various governorates in the country.

Halboosi described King Abdullah’s visit as “historic”, affirming Iraq’s shared, steadfast positions with Jordan, according to a Royal Court statement.

The speaker added that Jordan and Iraq have a shared history and future, noting that Iraq looks to activate and bolster cooperation with Jordan in various fields, particularly energy and transport, while establishing joint projects.

His Majesty commended political progress in Iraq, reiterating that Jordan supports Iraq in its efforts to maintain stability and security while seeking further prosperity and progress.

Discussions, attended by a number of senior Jordanian officials, covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, and a keenness to strengthen them in service of common interests.

The Iraqi lawmakers commended the King’s support for Iraq’s security and stability, stressing the importance of advancing ties in all fields, the statement added.