‘Urdun Jannah’ leads tour for Jordan’s first Hot Air Balloon Festival

The hot air balloon festival will take place from October 1-5 in Wadi Rum, 328km south of Amman (Photo courtesy of JTB)

AMMAN — The inclusion of Jordan’s first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival in the “Urdun Jannah” programme has evoked positive reactions among Jordanians.

The festival, which will take place from October 1-5 in Wadi Rum, 328km south of Amman, includes a variety of activities, such as hot air balloon tours and a Royal Jordanian Falcons’ show, according to a Tourism Ministry statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The first day of the “Urdun Jannah” trip includes a visit to Petra and an overnight stay in one of the tourist camps in Wadi Al Disah. During the second day, the trip will bring tourists to the festival events, the statement added.

“Hot air balloons are amazing to watch and offer a special and unique experience,” said an avid Jordanian traveller Salma Ali over the phone on Wednesday.

Expressing her excitement about the festival, Beesan Zaid, 30, told The Jordan Times that she tried a hot air balloon once in Turkey and she is planning on going to the festival with her best friends, “to see the beautiful scenery of Wadi Rum”.