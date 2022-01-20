You are here
10-day Iranian-Made Products Fair kicks off in Amman
Jan 20,2022
AMMAN — More than 35 Iranian companies are displaying their products at the seventh edition of the 10-day Iranian-Made Products Fair, which opened on Thursday in Amman.
The exhibition, held at Al-Hussein Youth City and opened by former minister Hazem Qashou, showcases hand-made textile and foodstuff products (particularly honey, saffron, and nuts), household appliances, accessories, antiques and gifts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
According to organisers, the exhibition is open from 11am to 9pm, except on Fridays from 2pm to 10pm, allowing visitors to directly buy any of the goods on display.
