120,000 trees to be planted in Yarmouk Forest Reserve — RSCN

By JT - Feb 16,2022 - Last updated at Feb 16,2022

AMMAN — The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) announced plans to plant 120,000 seeds of deciduous oak trees in Yarmouk Forest Reserve.

These efforts come as part of the “Improvement of Green Infrastructure in Jordan through Labour-Intensive Measures” project, implemented in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Ministry of Environment and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation, according to a RSCN statement.

Head of Yarmouk Forest Reserve Mohammed Malkawi said that the new project will provide jobs through the rehabilitation of 600-dunums of land.

He noted that in 2021, a total of 30,000 seeds of deciduous oak trees were planted.

Hussam Awaidat, project manager, said that the project will provide four-month-long, temporary jobs for Jordanians and Syrian refugees.

Since 2018, the project has provided jobs for nearly 2,064 workers, with Syrian refugees constituting 50 per cent, while women constituted 20 per cent, Awaidat said.

He noted the project is ongoing and will provide 450 job opportunities in Yarmouk Forest Reserve, Ajloun Forest and Fifa Nature Reserve, Azraq Wetland Reserve and Burqu Reserve.