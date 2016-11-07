16 Arab researchers recognised for leading work with scientific, social impact

AMMAN — Sixteen Arab researchers in different fields of science were recognised by the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation’s (AHSF) 2015 Arab Researchers Award earlier this week.

The winners, who were selected out of 294 candidates, are from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine.

“The year 2015 witnessed the largest number of candidates since the start of the award in 1982,” noted Wajih Owais, the head of the award’s scientific committee.

Addressing the ceremony, attended by officials and delegates from scientific research institutions in the Arab world, Owais highlighted that the award’s jury included professors from several Arab countries to ensure transparency.

Valentina Qussisiya, the CEO of the AHSF, noted that the winners’ research projects had scientific and societal impacts that contributed to the development of their countries.

“The availability of financial allocations and distinguished researchers are not enough to create the desired atmosphere for scientific research, unless there is an effective and clear strategy to link research outcomes with social and economic development,” she said.

Launched by the AHSF, the award has been given to more than 400 Arab researchers representing 60 scientific institutions and universities since its creation.

This year, Fowzan Sami Alkuraya from Saudi Arabia won the award in the medicine and health sciences category for his research on “Genetic diseases and their impact on society”.

Mohammad Ali Faraj from Egypt and Alki Afifi from Jordan shared the award in the category of herbal medicine.

In the category of engineering sciences, Ann Gharaibeh from Jordan won in the area of geographical information systems in urban planning, while Mohammad Jaradat from Jordan won for robotic design.

In basic sciences, Ahmad Metwali from Egypt and Hani Abu Kdais from Jordan shared the award in the area of waste treatment.

In addition, Abu Al Ola Ali and Ahmad Radwan from Egypt shared the award in the area of data and information security.

Yousef Saidani from Lebanon and Ghaleb Rababaa from Jordan shared the arts, humanities and social sciences award, while Husam Sharif from Palestine and Sabri Shaheen from Egypt won in the category of technological and agricultural sciences.

Ibrahim Othman from Lebanon and Mohammad Alaween from Jordan shared the award for their research in the area of administrative and economic reform and its association with political reform, while Haitham Nobani from Jordan won for his work in investment and economics.

In his address on behalf of the winners, Alkuraya highlighted the main setbacks that face researchers in the Arab world, namely lack of support and outdated curricula.

“But we will not despair. There will always be ones who love to work and insist on pursuing their dreams regardless of the roadblocks,”

he said.