160m euro German grant to support Kingdom’s water sector

By Hana Namrouqa - Nov 02,2016 - Last updated at Nov 02,2016

AMMAN — Germany announced on Wednesday a 160-million-euro (around JD126 million) grant in additional support for Jordan’s water sector.

The grant will fund several of the Water Ministry’s planned projects to improve water and wastewater services in light of the mounting pressure on resources as the Kingdom hosts 1.4 million Syrians.

The grant was announced on the sidelines of the German-Jordanian Water Dialogue, which brought together water sector officials, local businesses, German business representatives and donor entities.

The one-day event aimed to increase the engagement of German private companies in Jordan’s water sector and address the Kingdom’s water challenges, according to organisers.

Water Minister Hazem Nasser highlighted Jordan’s interest in attracting German private companies to transfer the know-how, technology and innovation to the local water sector.

Nasser outlined the sector’s challenges, noting that water shortage is exacerbated with the growing population, climate change and the world financial crisis.

“Such challenges can be transformed into... opportunities,” Nasser said, noting that the German-Jordanian Water Dialogue can help launch a roadmap for future cooperation in the sector.

The minister underscored the main priorities for cooperation, including the need for technical support and expertise in the management of bio-solids, energy efficiency and creating an advanced training sector.

Meanwhile, Thomas Silberhorn, parliamentary state secretary to the German federal ministry of economic cooperation and development, said Germany is “impressed” with the way Jordan is handling its water challenges.

He added that the country had been witnessing water supply challenges even before the influx of Syrian refugees, but noted that future water supply is threatened now that the Kingdom is hosting 1.4 million Syrians.

Silberhorn highlighted Germany’s interest in supporting Jordan in the rehabilitation of its infrastructure, and also fostering a more efficient energy use as well as reducing water loss.

Around 50-100 German companies are interested in sharing their experience with Jordan, out of 350 companies joined under the German Water Partnership, according to its vice chairman, Hubertus Soppert.

The German Water Partnership is a joint initiative of the German private and public sectors, combining commercial enterprises, governmental and non-governmental organisations, scientific institutions and water-related associations.

Soppert noted that the partnership is supported by five federal ministries.