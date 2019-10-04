18 GAM services go paperless

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Thursday announced the launch of 18 e-services at a press conference in Amman as a part of a sustainable development and service standards upgrade.

“All our actions are within a clear programme which enhances GAM’s credibility,” said Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh.

Shawarbeh said that GAM started turning to e-services as a part of the national project to allow citizens to access GAM’s services instantly and achieve their paperwork within minutes, in addition to achieving neutrality, transparency and speed in decision making.

Shawarbeh expressed GAM’s pride in its achievements dating back to January 1, 2018, noting that this “turning point” stands against corruption in all its forms through the positive employment of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector to bring about “a true change”.

The mayor added that 3.5 million electronic transactions were recorded during the past year and a half, noting that electronic platforms are safe and aim at serving citizens.

“The reengineering of procedures is the phase that precedes the transition process, and 87 per cent has been completed so far,” Shawarbeh noted.

The e-services will enhance the effectiveness of service delivery to the public, which includes building permits that can be followed up from anywhere, reviewing taxes using GAM’s website, controlling landfills and many other services, the head of the Information Technology Department at GAM, Sultan Kharabshe, said.

“We reconstructed 26 paperwork procedures into 18 e-services,” Kharabshe added.

The press conference was also attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Muthana Gharaibeh and representatives of the Jordanian Construction Contractors Association and the Jordan Engineers Association.