2021 National Forum for Young Entrepreneurs and Innovators launched
By JT - Apr 28,2021 - Last updated at Apr 28,2021
AMMAN — Youth Ministry on Tuesday launched the 2021 National Forum for Young Entrepreneurs and Innovators under the theme “Entrepreneurship in tourism”, to be held next June.
As part of the 2019-2025 National Strategy for Youth, the forum aims to support young entrepreneurs in the field of tourism by offering solutions and entrepreneurial opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The forum will also provide technical and financial support for economic projects aimed to creating companies and start-ups, as well as employment opportunities in the tourism sector to support the continuity of this vital industry.
