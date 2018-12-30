3 Jordanians onboard missing UAE boat in Gulf

AMMAN — Contact has been lost with an Emirati fishing boat carrying three Jordanian citizens, in addition to an Emirati and two Egyptian nationals since last Thursday, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Sunday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson, Majed Qatarneh, said on Sunday that the Foreign Ministry, represented by the Consular Affairs Department, the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Jordan in Dubai, have learned about the incident and are taking measures accordingly.

The concerned authorities in the United Arab Emirates have initiated a search operation to determine the last point reached by the boat in the Arab Gulf, and asked the Iranian side to help in the search for the lost individuals, the statement added.

The ministry also directed the Jordanian Embassy in Tehran to contact the Iranian foreign ministry for a follow-up on the issue and addressed the Iranian embassy in Amman to the same end.