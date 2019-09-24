30 flood-hit traders set to receive compensation this week

AMMAN — The second batch of reimbursements for traders who incurred damages during last winter’s floods in downtown Amman will be distributed this week, Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said on Sunday.

The batch will be distributed to around 30 traders, Tawfiq told The Jordan Times over the phone, noting that the first allotment was distributed to almost all 120 traders affected. The few who have not been paid are abroad and will receive their payment upon return, he added.

The ACC will be responsible for distributing the final amount, Tawfiq said, noting that the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has tasked officers from its financial team to expedite the process of reviewing the traders' files.

In mid-August, GAM and the ACC said that they would reimburse the traders with a total of JD3 million; JD2 million of which would be supplied by GAM, while the remaining JD1 million will be contributed by the ACC.

In March, heavy rain flooded downtown Amman and caused “extensive damage”, prompting citizens to express their frustration over the country’s “poor” infrastructure.

At the time, several committees were formed as a response in order to investigate the causes of the flooding and shortcomings that led to the losses.

At the time of the incident, GAM said that the “unprecedented” rainfall had led to soil erosion in the capital’s Jabal Al Joufeh area and manhole closures in Quraish Street in downtown Amman.