30 local industrial companies to partake in Gulfood 2021 exhibition

AMMAN — Thirty local industrial companies specialising in food have started their participation in the Gulfood 2021 exhibition, which will be inaugurated on Sunday in Dubai, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordanian participation in the five-day exhibition is facilitated by the Jordanian Exporters Association with the support of the Investment Commission.

Companies are categorised as those specialised in sweets, dairy, frozen foods, spices, dates and chocolate.

In a press briefing, the association’s chairman, Omar Abu Wishah, said that the exhibition will provide a great opportunity for Jordanian industrial companies to promote their products and attract new agents and compensate for the period of the absence of foreign participation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the Gulfood exhibition is one of the most important exhibitions specialised in the field of food in the world, as thousands of international companies participate in it, and large commercial deals are being concluded on its sidelines, noting that the association has been organising Jordanian participation in the exhibition for 18 years.

Businesswomen will participate in the exhibition through the Business and Professional Women Association, while the Jordanian participation will be sponsored by Capital Bank, he noted, pointing that the Jordanian pavilion will be built on an area of 820 square metres.

He stressed that the association will continue to organise Jordanian participations in foreign exhibitions to promote their products and enhance its presence in global markets, especially in the US, Canada and European countries, Petra reported.

The Jordanian food sector constitutes 15 per cent of the total number of industrial establishments operating in the Kingdom. A total of 2,645 establishments provide 50,000 job opportunities, with a registered capital of JD641 million and a volume of fixed assets close to JD2 billion, Petra reported.