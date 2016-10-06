300 engineering graduates to be hired by municipalities — JEA

AMMAN — The Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) will sign an agreement with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs next week to train and recruit 300 graduates, JEA President Majid Tabba said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the government’s efforts to employ recent graduates in municipalities across the Kingdom, Tabba told The Jordan Times over the phone.

“Some 300 engineers will initially receive training to familiarise them with the nature of work carried out at municipalities, and then they will be hired over three stages in 2017,” he noted, adding that each stage will involve 100 recent graduates.

Commenting on the specialties involved in municipal work, Tabba said several fields of engineering are needed in this domain, including building and construction, as well as infrastructure and topographic work.

In previous remarks to The Jordan Times, Tabba said that per capita the Kingdom has the highest demand for engineering schools in the world.

“The number of students choosing engineering is on the rise,” he said, noting that the high number of engineering graduates in Jordan could be a burden.

He said around 40 per cent of Jordanians with engineering degrees work abroad, especially in Gulf countries.

Around 9,000 engineers register with the syndicate every year, with the total number of members committed to regular payment exceeding 70,000.

The total number of registered subscribers is around 120,000, including those who passed away and engineers living abroad.

There are 60,000 engineering students currently enrolled in universities.