33 COVID deaths, 1,022 virus cases recorded on Monday

By JT - May 11,2021 - Last updated at May 11,2021

AMMAN — Thirty-three COVID-19 deaths and 1,022 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 720,998.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,125, according to a government statement.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 5.54 per cent, compared with 4.96 per cent reported on Sunday.

A total of 18,455 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 6,857,925, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,815 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 705,392.

The statement added that there are currently 6,481 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 109 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 902, the statement said, adding that 135 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 18 per cent, ICU beds reached 26 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 17 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 11 per cent, 14 per cent ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 11 per cent, 14 per cent for ICUs and 13 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 385 infections in Amman, 161 in Irbid, including 22 in Ramtha District, 129 in Zarqa, 77 in Balqa, 49 in Mafraq, 48 in Karak, 35 in Tafileh, 31 in Jerash, 31 in Madaba, 27 in Aqaba, 25 in Maan, including four cases in Petra District, and 24 in Ajloun.