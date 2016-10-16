36-year-old woman charged with premeditated murder of her mother

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Sunday charged a 36-year-old divorced woman with the premeditated murder of her mother in Hashemi Shamali neighbourhood earlier in the day, official sources said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed her mother once in the chest while in her room with a long kitchen knife following an argument, a senior judicial source said.

“The stab was fatal and killed the 65-year-old woman instantly,” the judicial source told The Jordan Times.

In her initial statement to Criminal Court Prosecutor Sultan Shakhanbeh, the suspect claimed that “she was not happy at her family’s home since she returned there after being divorced four years ago”, the source said.

On Sunday, the source maintained, “the two had an argument and the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife, went to her mother’s room and stabbed her”.

“The suspect told Shakhanbeh that she had no idea why she stabbed her mother,” according to the official source.

A second source told The Jordan Times that the suspect was suffering from mental issues and was on medication.

“But the prosecutor did not notice anything abnormal when questioning the suspect and decided to charge her,” the second source added.

Shakhanbeh will question more witnesses and relatives of the family in the coming days, the judicial source said.

The prosecutor ordered the suspect detained for 15 days at a correctional and rehabilitation centre pending further investigation, the second source said.