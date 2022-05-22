4 drug smugglers killed in JAF operation at border with Syria

By JT - May 22,2022 - Last updated at May 22,2022

AMMAN — The Eastern Military Zone on Sunday carried out an operation resulting in the death of four smugglers and the injury of a number of them, while the rest managed to flee to Syria, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation comes within the framework of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army’s (JAF) security plan to maintain the safety and stability of the Kingdom’s borders by employing personnel and advanced technologies capable of keeping the borders in check.

In coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) and security forces, the Border Guard unit detected a group of people coming from Syria to Jordan, attempting to cross the border illegally with the support of armed groups, an official source at the JAF said.

The Jordanian forces reacted in a timely manner, applying the rules of engagement, the source noted, adding that following an intensive search, 637,000 Captagon pills, 181 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 396,000 Tramadol pills and a Kalashnikov rifle were seized and referred to the relevant authorities.

The JAF will "firmly deal" with any infiltration or smuggling attempt to protect the Kingdom against those who try to tamper with its national security, the source stressed.