You are here

Home » Local » 4 held for alleged attack on water distribution truck

4 held for alleged attack on water distribution truck

By JT - Mar 24,2020 - Last updated at Mar 24,2020

AMMAN — Authorities on Tuesday arrested four people who allegedly attacked a water distribution truck in Amman.

After the emergence of a video purportedly showing the assault, which caused damage to the vehicle, security personnel identified and arrested the suspects, the Public Security Department’s (PSD) spokesperson said. Calm was restored and an investigation is under way, the PSD added.

 

up
9 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.