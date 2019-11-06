4 Jordanians, 4 tourists stabbed in Jerash

AMMAN — Eight people, including four tourists and four Jordanians, were injured on Wednesday after they were stabbed by a man in Jerash, according to authorities.

The injured tourists include three Mexicans and a Swiss national. The condition of one of the Mexican tourists and a Jordanian, who is a tour guide, remains critical, and they were transferred to the King Hussein Medical Centre via helicopter, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The eight victims were initially transferred to the Jerash Public Hospital. Health Minister Saad Jaber, the Mexican ambassador, the northern region police director and director of the Jerash Public Hospital checked on the injured.

Sources at the Public Security Department said that the suspect has been identified and arrested. They added that an investigation is under way.