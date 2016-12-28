‘4 million people in Jordan are obese, 2 million are diabetic’

AMMAN — Around 4 million people in Jordan suffer from obesity, and around 2 million have diabetes, while almost half the population over 25 years old have high cholesterol levels, according to a recent study.

Conducted by the National Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Genetics, the study covered a sample of 4,000 individuals over 25 across the Kingdom, said Kamel Ajlouni, director of the centre, at a press conference this week.

The study was carried out by 25 researchers, doctors, nurses and medical laboratory experts, he added.

Jordan’s population stands at 9.523 million, according to the latest census conducted in 2015.

Ajlouni explained that 80 per cent of Jordanians over 25 are diabetic. In addition, one-third of those affected smoke cigarettes and 10 per cent of them smoke argileh (water pipe), while figures are lower among women — 6.5 per cent (cigarettes) and 6.5 per cent (argileh).

He said obesity rates among the rich and educated stood at 23 per cent, while it increased to 32 per cent among the poor and uneducated.

Commenting on diabetes insurance, he said 81 per cent of Jordanians are covered by medical insurance, including 47 per cent of citizens covered by the Health Ministry insurance.

While health experts described the results as “alarming”, they said the numbers are likely to increase in the future if serious and collective actions are not taken as soon as possible.

Commenting on the findings of the study, internist Ahmad Miqdadi said obesity rates are “high”, while diabetes rates are “within range”.

He said that the lack of regular check-ups exacerbates the issue, as many of those patients are diagnosed late, even those covered by medical insurance.

Miqdadi told The Jordan Times on Wednesday that public and private sectors should cooperate further to raise awareness, adding that individuals should give further attention to their health, to detect such diseases early.

He listed eating style (quality and quantity), minimal physical activity and genetics as common risk factors for diabetes and obesity.

Dietician Mohammad Abu Rayyan cited eating habits as a main contributor to obesity and diabetes among several other factors, noting that healthy eating and an active lifestyle help in both preventing and coping with non-communicable diseases.

“Even diabetes patients are first required to follow a weight loss diet for a year, and then they start their medical courses,” he told The Jordan Times.

While processed foods with high levels of saturated fats and the excess intake of carbohydrates contribute to the two diseases, even people who follow organised diets tend to abuse this type of food on their free day, the nutritionist said.

Meanwhile, Abu Rayyan noted that families have the major role of spreading awareness among their children as well as schools, highlighting their role in providing healthy food at canteens.

He added that people should incorporate regular workouts into their schedules and should regularly visit their doctors for check-ups.