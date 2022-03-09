4th Athena40 Global Thinkers Forum kicks off with focus on women’s resilience

AMMAN — The 4th Athena40 Global Thinkers Forum on Tuesday kicked off bringing together 50 leading women influencers from all across the world to discuss how women’s resilience, diversity of thought and adaptability can lead to effective social solutions and have a positive effect on suffering societies.

The forum, held under the slogan “Women as Catalysts for Resilience, Diversity & social Change”, was hosted by INJAZ through its business incubator My Startup in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The event, supported by the LEAP project, which is funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and managed by the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) in partnership with INJAZ, was attended by Ambassador of Canada to Jordan Donica Pottie, as well as distinguished Jordanian women entrepreneurs.

In her opening remarks, Deema Bibi, CEO of INJAZ, emphasised the importance of International Women’s Day in celebrating the progress made towards gender equality, as well as to reflect and address the gender gaps that still exist in society.

“Although the world has come a long way in addressing gender challenges, much more still needs to be done to ensure that women have equal rights and access to resources and opportunities, as well as unlocking their full potential,” Bibi said.

Bibi highlighted the challenges women face globally amid the complex environmental and societal challenges, which have widened the gender gap even more.

“Recognising that most hardships and disasters are not gender blind, therefore we must ensure that our responses and solutions are not either,” she added.

Pottie noted how women have always been “shy” of celebrating their success and achievements, encouraging all women to “never bury their success” and to celebrate their victories.

The ambassador emphasised the “clear need” for greater entrepreneurial and employment skills training for women, so they can be better equipped to support Jordan’s economic prosperity.

“The way us women were socialised and brought up inhibits us from doing what is right for ourselves and from claiming our proper space in the world,” the ambassador said.

Pottie indicated that “mentorship is needed in order to deconstruct patriarchy”, as well as supporting other women and teaching them that it is important to be direct about their wants and needs.

The panel discussion, moderated by Marry Batayneh, founder of Landmark Hotels and chairperson of 17 Ventures, included Reem Abu Hasan, former minister of social development, Randa Aboul-Hosn, resident representative of UNDP, Meisa Batayneh, founder of Maisam Architects, Dana Suyyagh, CEO of Almamlaka TV, and Shireen Muhaisen, founder of Bunni Coffee.

The panel discussed the challenges Jordanian women face socially, professionally and personally, and brainstormed action plans and solutions.

The panel highlighted the importance of breaking gender stereotypes, through creating comfortable and safe environments for women in the workplace.

Legislations, projects and funds are important for women to succeed, as well as changing the mindset of society so that the new generation of women can have a better future, the panel discussed.