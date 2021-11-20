5-day water supply suspension starts today

AMMAN — The Water Ministry and the Water Authority of Jordan on Saturday, in a statement, stressed that the planned suspension of water from the Disi pipeline to conduct annual maintenance works will only last from Sunday until Thursday of this week.

Areas that will be affected by the stoppage in Amman are: Rabieh, Um Uthaina, Sports City, Arjan, Tabarbour, Tla’ Al Ali, Baraka District, Jabal Amman, First Circle, Second Circle, Third Circle, Jabal Luweibdeh, Tariq District, Al Manara, Aden District, Harsha, Salhiya, Al Nasr, Nadi Al Sibaq, Alia District, Al Bayader, Deir Ghbar, Al Rawnaq, Al Sahel neighbourhood, Jandaweel, Al Kursi, Shafa Badran, Abu Nsair, Prince Rashid suburb, Dahiyat Al Rasheed, Jubaiha, Um Al Summaq, Abdoun, Dabouq, Al Fadila neighbourhood, Khalda.

Other Amman areas include: Marj Al Hamam, Al Yasmin, Al Buniyat, Al Muqablain, parts of Sweileh, Naour (Al Balad), Al Quwaismeh, Al Alkoumiya, Nuzhat Sahab, Abu Alanda, Umm Nuwara, Sahab, Al Dhahiba Al Sharqi, Al Dhahiba Al Gharbi, Al Faisaliah, Al Mustanedah, Abdaliah, Khashafiet Al Dabaiba, Khashafiet Shawabkeh, Al Marqab Housing, Al Juwaideh, Khraibet Al Souq, Al Zohour, Al Yadoudeh, Al Hatmeya.

Capital areas that will also be affected include: Al Lubban, Al Tuneeb, Al Rahmaniya housing, Al Naqira, Al Buwaidah, Umm Batma, Haji Hassan suburb, Abu Sayyah village, and parts of the Giza District.

Eastern areas of Zarqa Governorate and parts of Russeifeh District will also be affected.