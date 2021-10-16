6 COVID deaths, 573 virus cases recorded Saturday

AMMAN — Six COVID-19 deaths and 573 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 840,117, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,865, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.15 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 1.0 per cent.

A total of 18,190 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 10,518,956, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,037 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 814,380.

The statement added that there are currently 14,872 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 62 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 492, the statement said, adding that 45 recovered patients have left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached nine per cent, ICU beds reached 30 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 13 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 12 per cent, 25 per cent for ICUs and eight per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 10 per cent, 16 per cent for ICUs, and 14 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 175 in Amman, 152 in Irbid, 56 in Zarqa, 45 in Aqaba, 41 in Balqa, 24 in Maan, 17 in Ramtha District, 16 in Karak, 15 in Mafraq, 13 in Madaba, eight in Tafileh, six in Ajloun, five in Jerash, while no cases were registered in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,817,869, while 3,408,756 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,220,668.