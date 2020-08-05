7 virus cases, among them 1 local infection, recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — Seven COVID-19 cases, including one local infection, were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,231, according to Health Minister Saad Jaber.

The new cases included an infection in Ramtha, whose source is known, as well as three Jordanian truck drivers who tested positive at the Omari border crossing, Jaber noted.

Three Jordanians returning from abroad — two from Saudi Arabia and one from Iraq — who have been in quarantine at designated hotels were also among the cases, the minister said during a press briefing at the Prime Ministry.

Five recovered patients left hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,177, while leaving 69 still receiving treatment, he said.

A total of 5,964 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 622,620, Jaber said.

Responding to a question regarding students’ return to schools, the health minister said that the issue is linked to the COVID-19 matrix set by the government and the epidemiological situation.

On postponing the reopening of airports, Jaber said that the decision came after a recommendation from the Epidemiological Committee as the health situation in a number of "green" countries, nations deemed low-risk for the coronavirus, have changed, indicating these countries "inability to conduct the PCR test for arrivals".

Referring to cases of food poisoning, Jaber said the committee, formed by the prime minister, was created to assess the relevant monitoring procedures in place, highlighting that judicial investigations into those incidents are proceeding, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister urged the public to abide by preventive health measures.