74.6% of Jordanians agree to impose fines on those who do not wear face masks — poll

AMMAN — A poll, conducted by the King Hussein Foundation's Institute for Family Health, on people's opinions on health measures related to the pandemic, showed that 87.9 per cent of participants said that community awareness has had the most significant impact on fighting the pandemic.

The results showed that 74.6 per cent of participants agreed to impose fines on those who do not wear face masks.

They agreed that this would help increase commitment to preventive measures and support the government's efforts to overcome the crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also, 96.4 per cent of those surveyed said that countries need to join efforts to manage global issues and health crises, such as the pandemic. Almost 92.9 per cent of those surveyed think that the supply system needs to be expanded to fight the pandemic.

The poll also showed that 75.1 per cent believe that the pandemic has had a negative impact on providing services for chronic diseases.

Around 70 per cent agreed with the commencement of in-class education and 29.6 per cent preferred remote education, according to the poll.

The survey showed that 61.2 per cent think that women suffered more than men from the pandemic's repercussions, while 38.8 per cent disagreed on this, and 80.5 per cent believe that violence increased during the pandemic.

Also, 41.8 per cent said that they relied on social media, relatives and friends to receive medical information during the pandemic, while 33.5 per cent counted on medical resources and 24.6 per cent used television as a source for pandemic-related information.