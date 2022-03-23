$9.13m agreement signed to improve water supply in Jerash’s Mastaba region

Minister of Water Mohammed Al Najjar and Country Director of the KOICA Jordan Office SEO Dong Sung at the signing of an agreement worth $9.131 million to improve the efficiency of water supply in Jerash’s Mastaba region (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Wednesday signed an agreement worth $9.131 million to improve the efficiency of water supply in Jerash’s Mastaba region.

Minister of Water Mohammed Al Najjar, who signed the agreement with Country Director of the KOICA Jordan Office SEO Dong Sung, drew attention to the growing challenges facing the Kingdom’s water sector, including water scarcity, receiving Syrian refugees and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted the ministry’s efforts to ensure new water resources and reduce water loss to improve the water supply across the Kingdom, lauding Korea’s ongoing support in the area.

Sung expressed his country’s appreciation for Jordan’s humanitarian role towards refugees and the government’s water-related measures, reiterating support to resolve the water shortage issues in the Kingdom and the challenges facing the sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan’s water sector is among the KOICA’s priorities, he said, noting that between 2008 and 2011 the agency implemented a $3.5 million water project aimed to improve networks and supply systems through introducing a remote monitoring system in Amman, Salt, Zarqa and Mafraq, in addition to a rehabilitation project in Karak.