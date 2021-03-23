92 COVID deaths, 9,003 virus cases recorded Tuesday

AMMAN — Ninety-two COVID-19 deaths and 9,003 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 553,727, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 6,077 according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 19.7 per cent, compared with 20.18 per cent reported on Monday.

A total of 45,699 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,569,435, according to the statement.

The statement added that 6,649 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 447,888.

The statement added that there are currently 99,762 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 518 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 3,334, the statement said, adding that 367 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 50 per cent, ICU beds reached 70 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 34 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 71 per cent, 79 per cent ICUs and 47 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 34 per cent, 28 per cent for ICUs and 19 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 3,898 infections in Amman, 1,014 in Irbid, including 43 in Ramtha District, 645 in Balqa, 1,312 in Zarqa, 313 in Madaba, 209 in Aqaba, 333 in Mafraq, 233 in Jerash, 242 in Ajloun, 446 in Karak, 191 in Tafileh and 167 in Maan, including 32 cases in Petra District.