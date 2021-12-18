ACC delegation talks trade cooperation in Egypt

President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Khalil Haj Tawfiq and Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea during a meeting in Egypt on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq and Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea discussed mechanisms to enhance Jordanian-Egyptian trade exchange and the role of private sector institutions in this regard in Cairo on Saturday.

Discussions covered obstacles facing the flow of goods between the two countries, especially in terms of the Kingdom's exports, in addition to the possibility of launching an exhibition of Egyptian industries in Jordan and intensifying visits of trade delegations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Haj Tawfiq said that Jordanian-Egyptian relations are "distinguished" in various fields, thanks to the "remarkable" support of the two countries' leaderships, which necessitates the private sector to establish economic alliances, with the participation of Iraq, in a bid to serve joint interests and achieve Arab economic integration.

During the meeting, he said that many challenges are facing Jordanian-Egyptian trade exchange, which can be overcome, adding that removing obstacles will contribute to increasing the volume of trade exchange.

He expressed hope for the next stage to witness a new breakthrough in the form of economic and trade relations, in addition to strengthening cooperation, expanding investments and addressing any difficulties and obstacles that hinder its development.

The Kingdom's exports to Egypt during the first 11 months of 2021 amounted to about $151 million, compared with $482 million in imports from Egypt, Petra reported.

Haj Tawfiq, who is also president of the Foodstuff Traders Association, headed a commercial delegation to Cairo to participate in the Food Africa 2021 Exhibition.