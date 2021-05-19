ACC launches campaign to support Gazans

By Batool Ghaith - May 19,2021 - Last updated at May 19,2021

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign to support the people of Gaza, according to President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq.

“We realised it is our responsibility to help our people in Gaza as the Israeli terrorist war intensified,” Tawfiq told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

Tawfiq added that the priority is for medical support, as besieged Gaza suffers from lack of medical equipment and medicine.

“We were given a list of the missing necessities for the people in Gaza and Jerusalem. An emergency meeting was held yesterday to address the matter and a donation of JD200,000 has been approved,” he said.

“We also urge the general public to contribute. We have so far received dozens of calls from our corporate colleagues and a strong response from Amman’s merchants,” Tawfiq noted.

Tawfiq pointed out that the ACC will provide the medical support, including equipment and medication, for Gaza as soon as possible, which will be the first stage of the support campaign.

“We will continue to support and organise further campaigns for Gazans, and the next stage will include food and other necessities,” he noted.

Tawfiq said that a sit-in will be organised in solidarity with Palestinians on Saturday.