ACC submits list of struggling sectors to Labour Ministry

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Saturday said that it had submitted to the Ministry of Labour a list of sectors, which were battered by the coronavirus pandemic and the urgent measures needed to address the situation.

The ACC said that tourism remained the hardest-hit sector by the crisis, indicating that tourist establishments, travel agents, restaurants and hotels, among other businesses, now face common challenges that threaten their sustainability and solvency.

The primary challenges facing the tourism and hospitality sectors are their inability to meet financial commitments, high operating costs and lack of access to soft loans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ACC called for the cancellation or deferral or rescheduling of property tax dues and the issuance of a new defence order to settle the “controversy” between landlords and tenants over the payment of rents during lockdown periods.

Furthermore, the chamber demanded an additional one-year grace period for borrowers and the deferral of loan instalments for tourist establishments.

Also, the ACC called for delaying the payment of income and sales tax balances for 2020 and previous years and schedule the dues so they can be paid by mid-2022, according to Petra.

The chamber said wedding and conference organisers were hit hard by the crisis, saying this sub-sector is struggling to pay for operating costs, including rents, salaries and electricity and water bills, after its revenue streams came to a halt since the beginning of the pandemic.