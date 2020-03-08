Achievements, rights of women with disabilities come to fore on Women's Day

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday celebrates International Women's Day under the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights”.

This year's Women's Day coincides with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action — a progressive roadmap for gender equality, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

To mark the occasion, the Higher Council for Affairs of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) commended the increasing concern over women's issues over the past years and praised the achievements of women with disabilities on the local and international levels, in addition to their prominent contributions to society.

The HCD also called for continued efforts to remove all obstacles that deter women's participation in the development process and adopt procedures necessary for women to attain decision-making positions, as well as protect women from all types of violence in accordance with the Constitution and international agreements.

The Generation Equality campaign is bringing together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country, to drive actions that will create a gender-equal world, according to UN Women's website.

"Together, we want to mobilise to end gender-based violence; we are calling for economic justice and rights for all; bodily autonomy, sexual and reproductive health and rights; and feminist action for climate justice. We want technology and innovation for gender equality; and feminist leadership," the website said.

On the occasion, Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was quoted on the website as saying: "We’re enabling women to influence the decisions about their future. Generation Equality tackles issues of women across generations, from early to late years, with young women and girls at the centre."