ACI launches employment programme

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has launched an employment programme under the Trade for Employment (T4E) project financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Dutch government.

Fathi Jaghbeer, chairman of ACI and Jordan Chamber of Industry, said that the ACI welcomes cooperation with all institutions to increase the percentage of Jordanians’ employment in the industrial sector after their training in a way that contributes to addressing poverty and unemployment, according to an ACI statement.

In this regard, Jaghbeer said that the industrial sector is the biggest employer of national workforce in the private sector through hiring more than 250,000 workers, 90 per cent of whom are Jordanians.

The ACI chairman said that figures of the Social Security Corporation show that the average monthly salary for transformative industries reaches JD508 and JD875 in electricity, gas and water networks.

Industrial institutions also offer other privileges to their workers, such as transport, food and health insurance, he said.

ACI Director General Nael Hussami said that the programme targets helping industrial export companies secure their needs of qualified and trained workforce in various technical, administrative and engineering specialisations through building up the capabilities of jobseekers on main employment skills and health and vocational procedures.

Lara Abu Salim, director of employment support at T4E, said that the programme seeks to offer job networking and building up basic job requirements for 500 jobseekers in the industrial sector — at least 20 per cent for Syrians and 15 per cent for women.

The project also seeks to implement an electronic media awareness campaign targeting employers and jobseekers in the industrial sector to raise awareness on the best practices of preserving public health and safety, the statement added.