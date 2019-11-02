Activists schedule Sunday protest calling for Labadi, Meri release

AMMAN — Jordanian activists on Saturday said they plan to hold a protest in front of the Prime Ministry on Sunday evening to urge the government to secure the release of two Jordanians who have been detained in Israeli prisons for over a month.

"We called for a national protest at 6pm in front of the Prime Ministry on Sunday to urge the government to take more concrete steps to secure the release of Hiba Labadi and Abdulrahman Meri," said Shireen Nafi, a member of the popular movement for the release of the two detainees.

"We appreciate the steps the government has taken, but we believe more could be done on government’s side to exert more pressure on Israel,” she added.

"Labdi and Meri are on administrative detention in Israel without any clear charges, and under this form of detention they could stay up to six months in prison without being charged, and the period could be renewed for an additional six months," Nafi told The Jordan Times.

Hiba's father Ahmed told The Jordan Times that the health situation of his daughter is critical.

"My daughter has been on hunger strike for the past 40 days now and her health situation is critical," Ahmed Labadi said.

He added that he is calling on the government to secure the release of his daughter "so that she would get proper medical attention, since the Israeli authorities have sent her to the prison's clinic for treatment".

Nafi stated that there are 23 Jordanian detainees in Israeli prisons, and 30 other citizens who are considered missing.

"Our message is simple. We want our government to work on ensuring the safe return of our citizens from Israeli prisons, including Labadi whose health situation is deteriorating by the day," Nafi added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said over the weekend that Jordanian detainee Labadi was transferred to a health centre under prison administration for treatment, in response to the ministry’s demands.

“Jordan holds Israel fully accountable for the lives of the two citizens until their safe return home,” the ministry said, adding that it will continue taking “all measures available” to Labadi’s and Meri’s safety and quick release.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) issued a statement over the weekend stating that the centre was following up on the situation of all Jordanian detainees at Israeli prisons, including Labadi and Meri.

In a statement released by the NCHR, the human rights entity said its Commissioner General Musa Breizat is "following up on the matter”.

The statement added that the centre is also contacting "international human rights organisations so that they would call on Israel to respect the international law and ensure a fair treatment for Jordanian prisoners, including Labadi and Meri.”

The Jordanian ambassador to Tel Aviv arrived home on Wednesday in protest and to discuss Israel's prolonged detention of Labadi and Meri, who suffers from cancer.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said that the charge d'affaires at the Jordanian embassy in Israel paid a visit to Labadi to check on her well-being, adding that this was the fifth visit since her arrest.

The ministry has made continual efforts and intensive calls via diplomatic and political channels to urge Israel to release the detained Jordanians.

Last month, the ministry summoned the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires in the Kingdom to protest against the continued detention of Labadi and Meri, and handed him a letter demanding their immediate release.