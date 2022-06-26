Agreement signed to establish factory for pure phosphoric acid in Aqaba

Guests during the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a factory in Aqaba to produce 20,000 tonnes of pure phosphoric acid on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and the Munir Sukhtian Trading Group on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a factory in Aqaba to produce 20,000 tonnes of pure phosphoric acid (food grade or technical grade) with modern and developed technologies to be used in food industries.

JPMC CEO Abdulwahab Rawad and Group CEO Dima Sukhtian signed the memo in the presence of JPMC Chairman Mohammed Thneibat and Group Chairman Nidal Sukhtian, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Thneibat stressed the importance of this memo that embodies the partnership among various national institutions to contribute to enhancing efforts to realise development in several fields.

Nidal Sukhtian commended the achievements of the JPMC, stressing that the memo is part of the group's keenness to utilise modern technologies and activities of the group in cooperation with pioneering national companies.

Rawad said that this is the first of its kind project in the region and will have an added value as an important product in food industries, noting that the entire production will be sold to the Belgian Prayon Company.

Dima Sukhtian stressed the importance of this partnership with the JPMC through this national project to produce the purified phosphoric acid to produce fertilisers for drip irrigation and nutrients of many crops.