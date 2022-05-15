Agreement signed to support craftspersons, talented individuals

By JT - May 15,2022 - Last updated at May 15,2022

Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training Executive Director Aghadeer Jweihan and Director General of The Global Craftsmen Areej Telilan during a signing ceremony of an agreement on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training (PTI) on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement with The Global Craftsmen, a platform for developing capacities, which aims to support craftspersons, artisans and talented individuals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the agreement, the PTI will bolster the platform’s training and development programmes and help it in protecting local craft industries and national products, as an important source of national income.

PTI Executive Director Aghadeer Jweihan affirmed the institute’s full support for adopting developmental ideas and using them to build the craft sector institutionally.

Director General of the platform Areej Telilan said that cooperation with the PTI aims to consolidate partnership between state institutions to achieve sustainable development in the craft sector, in a manner that benefits the economy in line with the era of digital transformation.

She indicated that the platform provides support to owners of micro, small, medium and large-sized craft projects by giving them the chance to display and market their products, exchange craft expertise, provide training courses, and open new local and global cooperative horizons for them.