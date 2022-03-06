Agreement signed to support farmers in rainwater harvesting

AMMAN — Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Representative Alberto Correia Mendes on Sunday signed an agreement meant to support farmers to dig wells for rainwater harvesting. As per the agreement, 100 wells will be drilled in Ajloun, Mafraq and Karak through offering the owners of the wells some JD1,500, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two sides also signed an agreement aims to upgrade Al Azraq plant nursery through introducing a number of plastic greenhouses and conducting maintenance. Hneifat highlighted the importance of maintaining cooperation with international partners to develop the Kingdom's agriculture sector in accordance with the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture that focuses on rainwater harvesting and dam construction.