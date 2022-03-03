Agreements signed to replace 410,000 light units with energy-saving LEDs

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krieshan and Energy Minister Saleh Al Kharabsheh during the signing of tenders to replace 410,000 light units with energy-saving LED units on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and local companies on Thursday signed tenders agreements to replace 410,000 light units with energy-saving LED units.

According to a ministry statement, the agreements, at a total value of JD65 million, were signed by Energy Minister Saleh Al Kharabsheh, directors of the companies, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krieshan, Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB) Osama Al Azzam, and a number of heads of municipalities and electricity distribution companies.

Following the ceremony, Kharabsheh said that the project entails the replacement of municipalities’ traditional street lighting units with energy-saving LED units, to be distributed on the southern and central regions, including Irbid, Mafraq, Ajloun and Jerash governorates, expecting an annual saving of JD20 million, out of which JD14 million in energy cost and JD6 in million maintenance cost.

The new LED streetlights are expected to last nine years, and the total lifetime savings for this project are expected to be approximately JD180 million, the minister said.

Krieshan highlighted the importance of the project in improving street lighting and reducing carbon emissions at the same time, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.