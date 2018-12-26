Aid received in 2018 reaches $3.3 billion

AMMAN — The financial assistance received by the Kingdom in 2018 until December 20 amounted to $3.3 billion, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation announced on Wednesday.

The figure represents the total of both grants and soft loans contracted and pledged to support Jordan, of which regular grants amounted to $1.1 billion, while soft loans comprised $1.3 billion and an additional $894.7 million was granted to the Kingdom within the Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian Crisis (JRP).

A Planning Ministry statement said that some $526 million of regular grants were directed to support the Treasury, whereas the remaining amount was allocated for financing development projects across the Kingdom in various fields, including education, water, health, waste management and women’s empowerment.

The ministry added that 66 per cent of the received loans, worth around $873 million, was also directed to support the Treasury and the remaining was split 14-20 per cent between development programmes and power and energy projects.

Additional grants within the JRP went to fund the plan’s three main pillars; Treasury support ($5.3 million), developmental projects for host communities at ($218.6 million) and meeting refugee needs ($228.69 million), according to the statement.