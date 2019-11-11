You are here

Al Ghamr and Baqura ‘Jordanian lands within the homeland’ — PM

By JT - Nov 11,2019 - Last updated at Nov 11,2019

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz took to Twitter to celebrate the return of Baqura and Al Ghamr to Jordan. Razzaz tweeted: “Al Ghamr and Baqura are now under full Jordanian sovereignty, where the one body is united territorially, as is the case with its people, under the Hashemite banner that joined the people to make the dream come true.

” He added: “Together, we will realise more development, growth and prosperity for the precious homeland.Al Ghamr and Baqura are Jordanian lands within the homeland.”

In October 2018, His Majesty King Abdullah announced the Kingdom’s decision to terminate the annexes on the Baqura and Al Ghamr areas in the Peace Treaty with Israel at the end of their legal term in October 2019.

