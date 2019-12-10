Amman, Baku ink maritime, cultural cooperation agreements

AMMAN — On the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Baku on Tuesday, Jordan and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) over mutual accreditation of sailors and a second agreement pertaining to the countries' ministries of culture for enhancing cooperation.

In an interview after the ceremony, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who signed the memos on behalf of the government, highlighted the importance of the visit that is part of His Majesty's efforts to enhance economic cooperation between Amman and Baku, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi highlighted the “strong” political ties and joint visions towards several regional issues, especially the Palestinian cause and endeavours to realise security and stability in the Middle East.

The main aim of the visit was to build on the existing political relations and translate them into real economic, investment and tourism cooperation, among others, the minister added.

He said that figures of economic exchange between the two countries are still below expectations, meaning that there is a large opportunity to increase them, mainly at the tourism, agricultural, trade and investment levels.

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted the importance of the memos in providing an added legal basis for developing cooperation between Amman and Baku.

Mammadyarov noted that the two countries have previously signed 35 agreements and there are another 12 pending finalisation.

The top diplomat also stressed that His Majesty’s visit to Azerbaijan would open new avenues for cooperation that can increase tourist exchange, referring to Jordan tourist landmarks that Azerbaijanis aspire to visit.