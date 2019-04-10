Amman chamber's exports rise 16.5% over last year

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry’s (ACI) exports increased by 16.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018 thanks to the regional stability, the ACI announced on Tuesday.

According to ACI statistical data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the chamber’s exports during the January-March period stood at JD1.164 billion, compared with JD999 million during the same period of 2018.

Five countries accounted for the majority of the chamber’s exports during the first three months of 2019, receiving goods valued JD693 million.

India topped the list of these countries with JD198 million in ACI imports, followed by Saudi Arabia with JD145 million, the US with JD123 million, Palestine with JD118 million and Iraq with JD109 million.

ACI General Manager Nael Hussami attributed the increase to increased regional stability, growth rates in exports to untraditional markets and the “remarkable” rise of exports from six industrial sectors, including mining, chemical and food subdivisions.

The chamber’s general exports performance has improved despite challenges facing the economy, like the high use and cost of energy, mainly affecting the plastic industry, Hussami added.

In remarks to Petra, he also referred to the gradual improvement in the movement of trucks between Jordan and Iraq.

The mining sector accounted for JD363 million in exports during the first three months, chemical and cosmetic products accounted for JD254 million and medical supplies accounted for JD129 million.

Exports of food, agriculture and livestock stood at JD119 million, while the leather and garment sector exported goods worth JD107 million, according to the ACI’s data for the first quarter of 2019.